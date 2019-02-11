BREAKING NEWS: Young signs Manchester United contract extension

Ashley Young has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The deal will see the 33-year-old – signed from Aston Villa in June 2011 - remain at Old Trafford until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Young initially arrived at the club as a winger, but has since developed into a versatile full-back, utilised on both sides of United’s defence.

The England international has won five trophies in his time with the Red Devils, including the Premier League in 2012-13 and the League Cup and Europa League double under former boss Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.