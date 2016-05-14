Breitenreiter to leave Schalke

Schalke will part company with head coach Andre Breitenreiter after Saturday's final match of the Bundesliga season at Hoffenheim.

Breitenreiter succeeded Roberto Di Matteo as Schalke boss last June and has guided the club to a seventh-place finish at worst, securing a Europa League spot.

Schalke will finish in the top six and progress to straight to the group stage if they win at Hoffenheim, but Breitenreiter will not oversee their next tilt at European success.

The 42-year-old told Sky Deutschland that sporting director Christian Heidel informed him this week that he would be relieved of his duties.

BREAKING: Andre will not be head coach next season. May 14, 2016

"This will be my last match on Schalke's bench," Breitenreiter said.

"Christian Heidel called me earlier this week to tell me that I won't be Schalke's coach next season and that I am not part of his plans."

The club then confirmed Breitenreiter's departure on their official Twitter page.

Schalke were knocked out of the Europa League at the round of 32 this season after suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Breitenreiter has 19 wins, 10 draws and 14 defeats from his 43 completed matches in charge of Schalke.