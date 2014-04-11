Breitner confident of Bayern progression

Breitner, who now works as a head scout and ambassador for the German champions, was present at the draw on Friday as Pep Guardiola's men were paired with Real in the semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will contest the other last-four tie, with Breitner confident Bayern can become the first team to defend the Champions League.

"It's very hard for me to talk about these matches because (Madrid is) my second football family," he said.

"Our team (Bayern) is in a very good situation and on a very good way to repeat the fantastic season of 2012-13 and win the treble (by lifting the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal).

"We are convinced we are able to become the first team to defend the Champions League because our team is playing so strong.

"We are very happy to play another semi-final."

Breitner enjoyed two spells at Bayern either side of a three-year stint in the Spanish capital.

Bayern and Real will meet at the Bernabeu on April 23, with the return leg taking place in Munich six days later.