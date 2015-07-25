Bremen confirm Di Santo exit

Werder Bremen have confirmed Franco Di Santo has left the club with immediate effect, with Bundesliga rivals Schalke widely reported to have completed a deal for the forward.

Di Santo moved to Bremen from Wigan Athletic ahead of the 2013-14 season and has scored 17 goals in 49 league appearances for the club.

However, the Argentine was taken out of the Bremen squad to face Sevilla in a friendly on Saturday, with his exit from the Weserstadion duly confirmed.

"Franco Di Santo leaves Werder with immediate effect after a clause was activated in his contract," read a statement on Bremen's official website.

"Consequently, he will no longer train with the team and will be unavailable for selection for this afternoon's game against Sevilla."