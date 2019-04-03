Brian Barry-Murphy confirmed as Rochdale manager

Rochdale have appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Barry-Murphy has been in caretaker charge of the relegation-threatened Sky Bet League One club since the sacking of Keith Hill last month.

The 40-year-old former Dale player won two and drew two of his four games in temporary charge, leaving his team second bottom of the table but only in the drop zone on goal difference.

Rochdale chairman Andrew Kilpatrick told the club’s website: “Brian Barry-Murphy is, without doubt, the right person to take Rochdale forward. He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented.

“As has been apparent from his four games in temporary charge, the squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment and performance on the pitch.

“This appointment is singularly well-merited and, we hope, ushers in a new and exciting chapter for Rochdale AFC.

“We have seven vital games remaining this season. I hope that everyone will get behind Brian and the team, giving them our full support for the rest of the campaign and beyond.”