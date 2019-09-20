Brighton boss Graham Potter fully aware of Andy Carroll threat

Brighton manager Graham Potter knows his team must be flexible as they look to shackle the “different option” of fit-again Newcastle striker Andy Carroll.

The 30-year-old looks set to feature for the first time since his summer return to Tyneside from West Ham following ankle surgery.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce feels the former Liverpool player offers his team an “old-fashioned centre-forward” with which to target the opposition defence.

Potter accepts keeping the 6ft 4in Carroll quiet will be a tough ask, but is also aware that his players have to keep guard against a frontline which caused Tottenham so many problems a few weeks ago.

“I would imagine it is a big boost having someone of his quality,” Potter said when asked on the prospect of facing a fully-fit Carroll on Saturday evening.

“It is a different option, there is not too many like for like players as Andy Carroll around.

“I have been impressed with how their front three have combined anyway and played. They went away to Tottenham and won.

“They were competitive at Liverpool before a couple of errors made the scoreline go away (from them) a little bit.

“Newcastle away is a difficult game, just like all the games we have played, but we will just focus on what we need to do well to get a positive result.

“We know we are going to have to play well and be lucky, that type of stuff, but we will try.”

The Seagulls let in a late equaliser against Burnley to draw 1-1 at the Amex Stadium last weekend, which denied them a second Premier League win.

Potter, though, feels there is enough depth in his squad, which will have full-back Martin Montoya available again following illness, to both nullify Newcastle’s threat and also provide one of their own.

“The boys are open-minded to being flexible and adaptable and they all want to take that challenge on,” Potter said.

“We lost three players after the international break, as an example, and you have to be able to adapt and do something different to before – those that needed to went out and demonstrated that.

“It’s good to have players who are ready and can come in to help the team.

“We will continue to work on the balance, because football is about that – there is no point in solely defending and not attacking, or the other way around.

“We just want to carry on, to improve and get better, but also understanding the quality which you face in the Premier League.”