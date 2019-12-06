Brighton boss Graham Potter to stick with winning formula against Wolves

Brighton boss Graham Potter reported no fresh injury worries ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves.

Left-back Bernardo returned to the squad for the first time since August following a knee problem in the midweek win at Arsenal, so should be involved again.

Midfielder Solly March (groin) and forward Jose Izquierdo (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has no new injury concerns for Sunday’s trip to the Amex.

Morgan Gibbs-White is still struggling with a back problem which has sidelined him since October.

Willy Boly remains out until next year with the fracture leg he suffered last month but Ryan Bennett returned to the squad for the 2-0 win over West Ham after a groin injury.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Stephens, Gross, Mooy, Propper, Alzate, Maupay, Connolly, Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Bissouma, Trossard, Murray

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Vinagre, Kilman, Saiss, Jonny, Sanderson, Bennett, Perry, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jordao, Jimenez, Jota, Cutrone, Campbell, Traore, Neto.