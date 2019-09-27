Brighton boss Potter calls for more clinical finishing

Brighton boss Graham Potter knows his side must make the most of any opportunities which come their way against Chelsea to help kickstart the Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday night, albeit with a much-changed side and saw defender Shane Duffy forced off with a calf problem.

Potter’s men had also been left frustrated after a 0-0 draw at Newcastle, where teenage substitute Aaron Connolly saw a goalbound effort acrobatically cleared off the line by Fabian Schar.

With Chelsea having demolished Grimsby 7-1 in their cup tie and looking to bounce back from home defeat by Liverpool, the Brighton manager knows his side must be more ruthless themselves to come away from Stamford Bridge with a positive result.

“We created more than Burnley and Newcastle, but it’s about making the most of those openings,” the Brighton manager said.

“That is the challenge and it is the hardest bit of the game, but I am confident that with the quality we have it will turn around.”

Potter added at a press conference: “For us controlling football results is not so easy to do.

“But you can try to control your own performance – how we can get into the opposition, are they creating much against us, are we creating chances in relation to our opponents – and just keep improving those things.

“Hopefully then you can get more consistent positive results.”

New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given some young players a chance to impress this season.

Striker Tammy Abraham, midfielder Mason Mount and defender Fikayo Tomori have all been getting opportunities as the club move forwards under a transfer embargo.

Potter was impressed when he saw them on loan in the Sky Bet Championship last season, where he was at Swansea and Lampard guided Derby to the play-off final against Aston Villa.

“They have all done really well – both Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were really important for Derby, and you could tell that with the right pathway that they could go on and play in the Premier League,” said Potter.

“It is the same with Tammy Abraham, he was someone who had scored goals in the second tier, and again it’s about getting that opportunity at the top level.

“Frank knows them well which helps, and they have a good togetherness at the club. Sometimes you can use what some people see as a tough spell to your advantage.

“He has been in the game long enough and will know about both the group and the team. I have no doubt they will continue to do well.”