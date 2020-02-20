Brighton boss Potter ready for tough test against Sheffield United

Brighton manager Graham Potter expects a tough test on Saturday when his side travel to Sheffield United.

The Seagulls have not played since their 1-1 draw with fellow relegation-threatened Watford at the Amex Stadium on February 8.

Although Brighton have won just one of their last 11 matches in the top-flight and have not tasted victory in 2020 so far, Potter will be hoping the club can reap the benefits of the extended break between matches.

On the upcoming match, Potter told a press conference reported by the club’s official Twitter account: “Our opposition will be a tough test this weekend – they’ve achieved a lot and surprised people, but they have a real clarity and spirit.

“Credit to them, they’ll be hard to play against.”

The Seagulls manager said Dale Stephens, Tariq Lamptey and Alexis Mac Allister will be assessed ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane.

“He’s had a good few days training and looked good,” Potter said when asked about Mac Allister.

“We have a good squad available this weekend and we’ll make a decision tomorrow, but he’s an intelligent footballer.”

He added: “Tariq is a great person who is always looking to learn and improve. He brings something different to a certain extent – he’s sharp and explosive with his pace and is another we’ll make a decision on tomorrow.

“Dale will probably miss out but we’ll make a decision on Friday.”

On the sidelined Jose Izquierdo, he said: “Jose is still away but has made good progress and was out on the field during the recent break with the team, but he won’t make the squad.”