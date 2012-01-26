Brighton boss Poyet rules out Owen move

The Seagulls were linked with a sensational swoop for the former Liverpool hit-man earlier this week.

However, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Poyet insists the Championship outfit have made no enquiries for the 32-year-old.

"I didn't start the rumour," Poyet told the Brighton Argus.

"I started one last week in here about selling [young Brighton defender] Lewis Dunk to Real Madrid

for £20 million and nobody took it!

"I woke up and everyone was texting me about Michael Owen, even my son who knows everything. I said I don't know anything about it. It would be a dream for this football club to have Michael Owen but it's not true.

"I'm not saying he is not available or he doesn't want to come here and drop a few pounds in his salary, but he was not contacted, he was not thought about, he was not on the list. But if he wants to come he can give me a call."



ByBen McAleer