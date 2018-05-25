Brighton confirm deal for Deportivo striker Andone

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced that a deal has been agreed to sign Florin Andone from relegated LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna.

Andone has agreed a five-year deal at the Amex Stadium and will officially make the switch when the window for international transfers opens on June 8.

The Romania striker was linked with a switch to fellow Premier League side Burnley a year ago but stayed at Deportivo, scoring seven league goals but unable to keep his side in the Spanish top-flight.

Brighton have now moved to snap the Romania international, reportedly paying £5.25million for the 25-year-old.

"We are delighted that Florin has agreed to join us," said manager Chris Hughton. "He is a player that we have tracked for some time, and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options.

"He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level. I am looking forward to working with him next season."

Andone is the second major signing completed by Brighton since the club secured Premier League survival, following Nigeria international Leon Balogun joining from Mainz on a free transfer.

Hughton has also signed a new contract, while Brighton also wrapped up the signing of Joseph Tomlinson from Yeovil Town on Friday, the defender set to link up with Seagulls' under-23 squad.