Brighton could offload nine stars this summer - including Percy Tau!

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau could be one of nine players leaving Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the 2020-21 season, according to reports.

Brighton manager Graham Potter will be keen on strengthening his squad in certain areas at the end of the season, but will have to reduce his squad numbers, having already trimmed his squad in the previous transfer window.

However, Tau could be heading for the exit door along with eight other players including Shane Duffy, Jayson Molumby, Maty Ryan, Bernardo, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Christian Walton, Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo, according to British publication Brighton Hove & Albion Independent.

'Brighton contract expires June 2022. Made an encouraging Premier League debut against Man City and then came on as a substitute during the 1-0 win at Leeds and has not featured since. Remains in the matchday squad and can offer Potter something a little different. Whether that's enough to keep him next season remains to be seen,' Brighton Hove & Albion Independent said on Tau’s possible exit.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has so far only managed to feature five times for the Seagulls, two in the Premier League and three in the FA Cup, but has been an unused substitute on nine occasions.

Following six points from their last two matches, it's looking increasingly likely that Brighton will retain their Premier league status for the next season.