Brighton forward Connolly still struggling with groin problem

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Aaron Connolly will not face too long on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old forward was forced to pull out of international duty with the senior Republic of Ireland squad because of a groin injury.

Connolly had impressed for the Seagulls before he picked up the problem during the 3-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Potter, though, remains optimistic the young talent will soon be back in action, potentially in time for the trip to Anfield.

“Aaron Connolly will miss the game this weekend with the same groin problem from the Manchester United game,” the Brighton manager said at a press conference. “Hopefully he will be back for next weekend.”

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, though, is expected to be involved after sitting out the Euro 2020 qualifying fixture in Russia.

“Leandro Trossard rolled his ankle while he was away – it was more precautionary that he was left out,” Potter said. “He’s trained with us and he’s fine for the weekend.”

Potter reported no other fresh injury concerns following the international break, but captain Lewis Dunk will miss the Leicester match through suspension after the defender collected a fifth caution.

“Shane Duffy and Davy Propper are also back fine. (Steven) Alzate got back late last night, but he is okay too,” the Brighton boss added.

“Bernardo has been back in training this week, but the weekend is too soon for him.”

Potter hopes defender Adam Webster could be in contention for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against Norwich at the start of November.

“It’s a lot earlier than expected,” Potter said. “He’s trained today (Thursday) and we will see how he is tomorrow.

“We have good options in that area of the field.”

Brighton saw their quest for a third consecutive Premier League win end against United before the international break.

Potter knows his side will face another stern test of their ability against a high-flying and free-scoring Leicester side.

“Leicester have been in good form recently and Jamie Vardy has been very clinical lately,” the Seagulls boss said.

“But he’d be the first to say that it’s as much about the team behind him too that are creating chances for him.”