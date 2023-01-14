Brighton show off World Cup trophy on Alexis Mac Allister return to Amex
The World Cup trophy was on show at the Amex to welcome back Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the Seagulls' game against Liverpool
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was given a special welcome by Seagulls fans on his return to action at the Amex after winning the World Cup with Argentina last month.
Mac Allister has already featured in two games for Brighton this month, coming off the bench in the wins against Everton and Middlesbrough, but both of those were away from home.
Saturday's Premier League clash against Liverpool was his first at the Amex since the World Cup and also his first start since helping Argentina to the trophy in Qatar.
The midfielder wore his winner's medal as he walked out onto the pitch ahead of the match and the World Cup trophy was also on show to the fans in Falmer.
What a welcome for our world champion! 👏
The 24-year-old applauded the fans and touched the World Cup trophy, a sight Brighton supporters surely would never have expected to see on show at their stadium.
There was also a banner made by Seagulls supporters with the message 'nuestro campeón' (our champion), which was raised ahead of kick-off.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
