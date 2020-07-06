Brighton’s current attitude and quality is best of my tenure – Graham Potter

Graham Potter says the attitude of his Brighton squad has been at the highest level of his tenure since lockdown.

The Seagulls had not won a match in 2020 prior to their victory over Arsenal in their first game back on June 20.

Brighton followed that up with a draw at Leicester before bouncing back from a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United by claiming three points at Norwich to edge them closer to Premier League safety.

The south-coast club now sit nine points clear of the relegation zone with five matches left to play and Potter hailed the professionalism of his players in challenging circumstances.

“I think their approach to the lockdown and their approach to the restart has been fantastic,” he said.

“They worked really hard during the break, really professional, and then the attitude and the quality of training since returning has been the highest level since we’ve been here.

“I had a feeling that they were in a good place, I had a feeling that the responsibility in the group was really good, but until you get the results you can never say.

“I’m delighted for them that they’ve got some positive results because I think seven points from four games is a decent return, but we know we have to carry on working.

“It’s amazing what points do to lift morale and make things slightly easier, but the guys have been really good through the period of lockdown and since we’ve returned.”

Brighton’s upturn in form will face a stern test as they host both Liverpool and Manchester City in the space of four days, beginning with the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League winners on Wednesday.

“We’re playing against the champions, so it doesn’t come any more difficult than that, but that’s the Premier League,” added Potter. “We have to face it and we have to be ready.

“Whenever you play the best it’s a chance for you to test yourself, of course, and to learn about yourselves.

“Liverpool have been amazing this season and thoroughly deserved champions.

“It’s great for us to have that level of opposition, but however the points come we’ll take them. We have to make sure we retain ourselves in the Premier League and keep fighting.”

Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined, while Potter revealed that the club are regularly assessing the fitness of Steven Alzate, who had a minor groin procedure delayed during lockdown.

“We’re monitoring him daily,” said Potter. “He’s the one that we’re probably going to take some decisions on over the next couple of days because, even today in training, he looked like he was struggling a bit, so we’ve got to make a decision with him.”