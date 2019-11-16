Brilliant Barrow go top

Barrow moved top of the Vanarama National League after easing to a 3-0 victory at Notts County.

Early goals from Dior Angus and John Rooney were capped off by substitute Jack Hindle’s late strike as the hosts suffered a second home league defeat this season.

Angus took the initiative after just 10 minutes, converting Josh Kay’s cross for his fifth goal in the last six matches.

The forward then helped double Barrow’s lead three minutes later when he rounded keeper Sam Slocombe and crossed for Rooney to score.

Wes Thomas went close for the home side after the break before Scott Quigley thought he had scored a third, only to be denied by the linesman’s flag for offside.

But Hindle sealed the victory with three minutes left with a superb finish from Brad Barry’s cross.