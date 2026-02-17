Quickfire Quiz 57: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

90 seconds on the clock, and 10 questions to answer: on your marks…

If your tactical reserves aren't completely depleted yet, we have a fresh selection of challenges designed to test the very limits of your footballing memory, all courtesy of Kwizly. From the prestige of individual award nominations to the historical depth of the world's most iconic trophy wins, there is plenty here to keep you occupied.

We’ll start with the ultimate test of individual elite status. We challenge you to name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000, a task that requires you to think beyond the winners and recall those who were simply part of the global conversation. Once you have navigated that list of icons, see if you can name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances since 2000, which serves as a definitive roll call of the modern era's most reliable continental stalwarts.

Next, we shift the focus to the giants of the club game and their financial might. Try to name Forbes' 30 most valuable clubs in the world, or name all 30 clubs to win the Europa League/UEFA Cup, recalling the diverse winners of the continent’s most grueling knockout competition.

Moving to the international stage, we have a challenge centred on tournament longevity. We want to see if you can name every nation to have reached a World Cup semi-final, a task that requires you to look past the usual heavyweights and remember the one-hit wonders who almost touched the stars. For a deeper historical dive, try to name all 125 members of Pele's 2004 'FIFA 100 list' of the best players ever, a controversial and iconic selection that covers the legends of the 20th century.

If you appreciate the art of defensive resilience, we have the perfect challenge for you. Try to name every goalkeeper with 50 or more Premier League clean sheets, recalling the shot-stoppers who became the reliable foundations for their respective sides over the decades. It is a great test of your memory for those consistent performers who rarely grabbed the headlines but always kept the opposition at bay.

Finally, for something that requires a bit more wordplay and lateral thinking, try FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on accessories, associations and Asian heroes.