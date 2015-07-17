Brisbane Roar 1 Liverpool 2: Milner's first goal proves decisive

Liverpool came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar in Friday's pre-season friendly as James Milner scored his first goal for the club.

Brendan Rodgers' side were comfortable in sweeping aside a Thailand All-Stars XI on Tuesday, but faced much stiffer opposition at the Suncorp Stadium.

The A-League outfit hit the front shortly after 17 minutes through Dimitri Petratos, but the visitors levelled 11 minutes later when Adam Lallana - who also netted against the Thailand XI - showed good footwork in the box before curling a right-footed effort into the far corner.

Liverpool continued to create chances thereafter and their pressure eventually told 15 minutes from time when Milner's effort looped agonisingly over goalkeeper Jamie Young and into the net.

Rodgers selected a front two of Danny Ings and Divock Origi to start the game, but, amid reports the club has tabled a £32.5million bid for Aston Villa's Christian Benteke, neither man was able to make much of an impact.

Instead it was left to Ings' fellow close-season signing Milner to provide the telling touch, as Liverpool made it two wins from two in their build-up to the new Premier League campaign.

After a low-key opening to proceedings, the home side took the lead with a well-taken goal.

Brandon Borello did superbly to find his way out of a tight corner close to the byline and pulled the ball back for Petratos, who stepped away from Martin Skrtel and stroked an assured finish into the bottom-left corner.

Ings, a new arrival from Burnley, almost pulled his side level eight minutes later.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal, the striker spun and hit a firm low shot which Young kept out with a strong one-handed parry.

The visitors did not have to wait long for an equaliser, however, as Lallana showed quick feet to get away from his marker before sending a fine effort in off the right-hand upright.

Liverpool almost forged ahead in the 44th minute, but Luke Brattan was perfectly placed on the line to block Mamadou Sakho's goalbound header.

Young produced a superb stop to deny captain Jordan Henderson from close range shortly after the hour, before Brisbane substitute Devante Clut went close with a curling effort from 25 yards.

Just when it seemed Young would keep Liverpool out until the final whistle, he was left wrong-footed as former Manchester City midfielder Milner's shot crept over him.