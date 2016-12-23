Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Santa on the naughty list after receiving Christmas card

Despite his name, Brendon Santalab failed to spread the festive cheer on Friday as he was sent off in stoppage time of Western Sydney Wanderers' 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar in the A-League.

The Roar were high on confidence heading into the clash at Suncorp Stadium, having gone unbeaten for nine games, and they took the lead when Corey Brown found the net early in the second half with a fine volley after some good work from Thomas Broich.

Wanderers refused to give up, though, and were rewarded for their efforts in the 69th minute when Dimas Delgado levelled the scoring with a sublime free-kick.

The season of goodwill was nowhere to be seen in the closing stages, however, as Santalab was involved in an altercation with Jade North and was issued his second caution - not the type of Christmas card he would have wanted.