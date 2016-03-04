Brisbane Roar 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 2: Maclaren at the double

Jamie Maclaren scored twice as Brisbane Roar staged a dramatic late fightback to beat A-League leaders Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 and move joint top of the table.

Roar were leading 1-0 at half-time on Friday thanks to Maclaren's early opener at Suncorp Stadium, but Andreu's penalty and Romeo Castelen's strike put the visitors ahead by the 78th minute.

However, Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos scored within two minutes of one another to turn the match on its head and secure a big three points for Roar.

The hosts were ahead after minutes when Maclaren met Jack Hingert's cross from the right wing with a deft touch past goalkeeper Liam Reddy for his 13th goal of the season.

It remained 1-0 until the 74th minute when Wanderers substitute Brendon Santalab was brought tumbling to ground by goalkeeper Michael Theo and Andreu dispatched the resulting penalty.

Wanderers were celebrating again four minutes later as Castelen held off three Roar defenders before turning and hitting a left-foot shot through the legs of Theo.

But the lead was short-lived and Maclaren levelled the scores by meeting Corona's delivery and striking across the face of goal in the 81st minute.

And there was more drama two minutes later when Dimas' pass was intercepted by Henrique and he played in the on-rushing Petratos, who finished first time to seal Roar's turnaround.

Wanderers and Roar are now first and second respectively on 38 point apiece, although Adelaide can take top spot if they win at Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.