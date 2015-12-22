Britton: Swansea should take time finding manager

Veteran Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton said there is no need for the club to rush their decision in appointing a new manager.

Britton has been at Liberty Stadium since 2003, barring a one-season stint at Sheffield United and has enjoyed some spectacular moments at the club in recent seasons, including promotion to the Premier League and a League Cup win.

However, the club have fallen on hard times with manager and former player Garry Monk sacked earlier in December in the midst of a run of form which has seen Swansea lose five of their last seven games, drawing the other two.

Britton said Swansea were in good hands in the interim with Alan Curtis and Dave Adams.

"I think the main thing is the board take their time and get it right," Britton told the South Wales Evening Post.

"In the meantime, I think we have a safe pair of hands in Curt along with Dave Adams.

"Hopefully that gives a bit of confidence that the board can take their time a little bit and make sure they make the right choice."

The Swansea job has been the subject of much speculation.

Brendan Rodgers was the first name to pop up, having already managed the club, after his sacking at Liverpool.

Recently, the club have been linked with a move for Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa and even Manchester United assistant Ryan Giggs.