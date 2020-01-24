Broken arm rules Murray Davidson out for St Johnstone

Murray Davidson is out of St Johnstone’s home Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock.

The 31-year-old has sustained a fracture to his left arm in training which will rule him out for a minimum of six weeks.

Matty Kennedy appears to have played his last game for Saints with Aberdeen poised to take him to Pittodrie immediately.

Rory McKenzie returns to the Kilmarnock squad.

The Rugby Park attacker has recovered from a hamstring strain and is back in training.

Striker Innes Cameron remains out of contention with a knee problem.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Booth, Tanser, Vihmann, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Parish.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Dicker, Frizzell, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Bunn, Burke, St Clair, Kiltie, Kabamba, Hendrie, Koprivec.