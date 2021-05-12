Broos appoints Janevski as assistant coach at Bafana

New head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that former Red Star Belgrade and Ismaily coach Cedomir Janevski will be his assistant coach as he takes charge of Bafana Bafana.

Broos was appointed Bafana Bafana coach last week s Molefi Ntseki's successor after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the national team.

The 59-year-old's first official assignment will be the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which starts in September, where they have been place in Group G, together with Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

The new Bafana mentor has since roped in Janevski as his assistant coach, however, Janevski is currently still working as head coach at the Cypriot club Olympiakos Nicosia.

With Olympiakos he will finish the Cypriot Cup final against Anorthosis Famagusta next weekend before travelling to South Africa.

Broos also revealed that he will later appoint a South African assistant to form part of his technical team.

'My Belgian assistant will be Cedomir Janevski – he is not here at the moment, he is still in Cyprus, where he will be in the cup final next week,' Broos announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

'He's from Macedonia but was staying for 35 years in Belgium, played in Belgium at Club Brugge, and he talks English, French and Dutch so there will be no problems for language or experience.'

Speaking about his plans for his new role as Bafana coach, Broos said: 'I get disappointed and angry when I lose. I don't like losing, I am here to win.

'I always try to instil confidence in players and I know I will succeed with the confidence from the players.'