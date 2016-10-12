Bruce appointed Aston Villa manager

Aston Villa have announced that Steve Bruce has been appointed as the club's new manager.

The former Hull City and Sunderland boss has succeeded Roberto Di Matteo at Villa Park, after the Italian was sacked on October 3 , having earned just one win from 12 games this season.

Owner Dr Tony Xia had teased supporters via social media that an announcement on the vacancy was imminent, and the club has at last confirmed Bruce's arrival on a contract of undisclosed length.

"It's a wonderful opportunity. It is one of the big clubs of this country. To be given the opportunity to manage it is terrific," Bruce told the club's official website.

"I relish the challenge of trying to take the club where it wants to go and needs to be – and try to turn around the misfortune we seem to have had over the past few years. I am absolutely delighted to have been given the chance. I hope I can do my stuff."

Xia added: "I'm delighted to welcome Steve to the football club. With his track record, not only at leading teams to promotion from the Championship but also vast experience in the Premier League, I believe we have secured the services of an excellent manager.

"I have had good conversations with Steve and we look forward to working with him."

Bruce, 55, left Hull in July after guiding them back to the Premier League with a play-off final win over Sheffield Wednesday, and was a front-runner for the England job before Sam Allardyce was appointed.

The former Manchester United captain will begin his time in charge at Villa with a home match against local rivals Wolves on Saturday.

Bruce managed Villa's local rivals Birmingham City between 2001 and 2007, guiding the team into the Premier League for the first time.