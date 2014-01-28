Bruce left infuriated by refereeing decisions

Bruce was angry to see Hull have two penalty shouts waved away by the official, and could not understand why goalkeeper Allan McGregor had been dismissed in stoppage time.

Hull felt that both Nikica Jelavic and Shane Long were fouled inside the area by Palace defenders, however neither were awarded a spot kick by Mr East much to the surprise of Bruce.

To compound matters, Jason Puncheon scored Palace's goal moments after their second shout for a spot kick to condemn Hull to a fourth consecutive league defeat - in which time they have gone goalless for six hours of action.



"I think we've got a blatant call for two penalties," Bruce said after the defeat. "The two penalty incidents I've just seen, for me, the referee has got them wrong.

"The two penalties, on a night like tonight, in a big game, a big match, big stakes, I'm sorry it's about time we got them up here to explain why they didn't give them because both of them are blatant."

The decision to give McGregor a second yellow card in stoppage time for reacting to Stuart O'Keefe's late challenge infuriated the Hull boss even more, and he confirmed he will consider appealing the decision.

"I can't say too much because I've just had to pay a fine of £10,000 a few weeks ago and then to send the goalkeeper off, he's said to me that he's kicked him but the challenge on (Allan) McGregor is horrific," he added.

"It's over the top of the ball, he nearly lands on the top of his shin and McGregor tried to restrain himself.

"He's thought about kicking him, this is what I've seen, he's thought about kicking him and had every right to do so, and then restrained himself to make it innocuous.

"Well I’ve seen it once and I've looked at it and thought it was harsh.

"When the mist settles I'll have a look at it and of course, the way I'm thinking at the moment, yes we will appeal because obviously it’s a big call the referee has made."