Bruce: More to come from new Hull boy N'Doye

N'Doye, who made a deadline-day move from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, impressed on his first start for the club - providing the assist for Nikica Jelavic to open the scoring before netting himself in the 2-0 win at the KC Stadium.

The Senegal international only met his team-mates on Saturday morning before making a substitute appearance in an impressive 1-1 draw at Manchester City, and manager Bruce has been thrilled with the striker's early contribution.

"He's got a good presence and he's a very good player," Bruce said.

"He wanted to come and play in England. There's not many players who take a significant wage cut to come and play here but he wanted to do that and show his skills.

"It was a fantastic debut and let's hope it's the first of many."

Hull's victory lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone and they will go in search of another three points when fellow strugglers QPR visit the KC on February 21.