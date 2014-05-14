Bruce opens Hull door for departing Ferdinand

Ferdinand revealed on Monday he has played his last game for United but claimed he is 'ready for a new challenge', opening up the possibility of extending his playing career at another club.

That could be at Hull as another former United defender Bruce, who is now manager at the East Yorkshire club, claimed he might give Ferdinand a call after getting through Saturday's FA Cup final versus Arsenal.

"We've cast an eye on a few things. I haven't looked into that (Ferdinand) yet, because the news only broke last night," Bruce said on Tuesday.

"Rio has been a wonderful player. Who knows? If he fancies a game..."

"We've got Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday, so let me get over the weekend first, then I'll see if we'll give him a call."

Bruce has form when it comes to signing former United players, having recruited Wes Brown and John O'Shea during his time as manager of Sunderland.

The 53-year-old manager will lead Hull in their first FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, after keeping the club in the Premier League - four points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Bruce took the time to bemoan the sacking of Tim Sherwood at Tottenham, which was announced on Tuesday.

Bruce claimed Sherwood's dismissal reminded him of the way coaches are sacked in South America and other European countries.

"Looking at it from the outside, Tim's done a really terrific job," Bruce said.

"I'm sad to see another manager go. It is really disappointing, and it's happening too often now.

"I never thought I'd see the day but it's now becoming like it is in Europe and South America.



"In fact, we're probably worse now. The average (managerial) lifespan, as we keep getting told from the LMA (League Managers Association), is 13 months, and now another good young manager has lost his job.

"To be honest, looking from the outside, I don't know how much more he could have done. In terms of results, he's been terrific."

Tottenham finished sixth in the Premier League this season, 10 points off a UEFA Champions League qualifying berth, while Sherwood finished his tenure with the London-based club with a record of 14 wins, four draws and 10 losses.