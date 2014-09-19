Bruce out to capitalise on Newcastle problems

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew has come under increasing pressure following his side's 4-0 defeat to Southampton last weekend, a result that left the north-east club bottom of the Premier League.

Former Sunderland manager Bruce is one of the names being linked with Pardew's job, but he has refused to comment on such speculation and feels sorry for his counterpart.

However, he will look to take full advantage of Newcastle's problems by taking all three points when Hull visit St James' Park this weekend.

"I know what he's going through after being in the north east and it's not easy," Bruce told a news conference on Friday. "It's not an easy place to manage.

"We managers, especially in the Premier League, we always know that round the corner it can happen.

"You genuinely feel for the manager in charge and at this moment. He is under the hammer, after only four games.

"But we have to try and take advantage of that, of course we do. We have to be mercenary enough to try and do that.

"The other stuff is not enjoyable to watch from afar. Over the years he's done a decent job has Alan but I think that's the nature of the beast, especially in the north east."