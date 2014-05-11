Bruce thankful to see league season end

Goals from James McCarthy and Romelu Lukaku ensured Hull's league campaign finished with a whimper, with Bruce's men taking just one point from their final five outings since their FA Cup semi-final win over Sheffield United last month.

That victory earned the club a first FA Cup final appearance in their 110-year history, and Bruce concedes their looming Wembley date with Arsenal on May 17 has caused everyone to lose focus somewhat.

"Thankfully the season is finished," he said. "We've got an FA Cup final to look forward to thankfully.

"I think the biggest disappointment is the way we've finished. I'm disappointed we've limped along in the last five or six weeks.

"I suppose it's normal, I look at myself too. It looks as if we've been enjoying the FA Cup final for too long in my opinion.

"It's been difficult since we won at Wembley to focus everyone's attention on the Premier League and if we're being honest we've been safe for weeks without any real relegation trouble.

"The one thing we can do is look forward to it and enjoy the occasion. The fans have given me a fantastic time since I've been here and I hope we can reward them even further with a big performance at Wembley which will certainly make them proud."