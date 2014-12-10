Bruce urges patience over new Hull signings

After scoring at least once in each of their opening eight Premier League games, Hull have hit a dry spell in front of goal with the team scoring just twice in the last seven matches.

Hull sought to bring in more attack-minded players in the last transfer window, with the likes of Robert Snodgrass, Hatem Ben Arfa, Gaston Ramirez and Abel Hernandez all moving to the KC Stadium.

However, Snodgrass sustained a long-term knee injury in August, while other Hull recruits have struggled for fitness and consistency.

Bruce, though, is sure that all of his squad will come good and help the club move away from the relegation zone.

"It's an area that we tried to improve," Bruce told Hull's official website.

"We brought in Ramirez, he picked up a groin injury and then got suspended so we haven't really seen him yet.

"Robert Snodgrass injured his knee in the first game of the season. Hatem Ben Arfa - it hasn't worked just yet.

"Abel Hernandez hasn't really played with Nikica Jelavic for two months and his season hasn't really started yet, but I'm still convinced that he's a goalscorer and that he'll win us a few games.

"Jelavic was sick at the end of last week and so was on the bench at the weekend.

"The people that we brought in to give us that extra dimension - it hasn't quite happened yet but we have to give it time.

"It has been a frustrating thing for me because I haven't been able to play what I think is my best team, but that is the way it is and you're going to get injuries and suspensions.

"The effort and the endeavour from the team has been evident and it's a case of finding that right blend."

Hull have not won in eight matches and face a trip to leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

