Bruce yet to decide on McGregor selection

Scotland international McGregor came in for criticism after the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Swansea City last weekend, particularly for his indecision for the hosts' third goal in which Bafetimbi Gomis essentially put the game beyond doubt.

McGregor has struggled to maintain the high standards he produced during his debut campaign at the KC Stadium and there have been suggestions that manager Bruce may opt to drop him for the trip to the St Mary's Stadium.

However, Bruce insisted that a decision has yet to be taken, with Steve Harper or Eldin Jakupovic ready to deputise.

"I think when you're a goalkeeper and you're in the Premier League what it does is highlight mistakes," he said.

"Alan is an honest lad and he would say he's disappointed over the last couple of weeks. I haven't made a decision one way or the other yet.

"I owe it to my goalkeeper to tell him first. He's a very good goalkeeper he's proved that, but when you make a couple of mistakes it's highlighted more. But make no mistake he's still a top goalkeeper."

Defeat in Wales left Hull 17th and just two points clear of safety. The trip to the south coast is the second of three straight away games for Hull, before four of their last five matches take place at the KC.

In the run-in Hull have to face Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United, but Bruce is confident in his side's ability to get the points required to maintain their Premier League status - particularly if they make the most of their home games.

"You can't name a points total, we have to get enough whatever that tally is," he added.

"We have a tough run-in, but after this weekend we have four out of the six at home and that's not a bad thing. Yes they're tough teams but in my experience, as we've just witnessed over the last week or so, all kind of crazy results happen.

"We need to get one or two that's for sure and I think we're capable."