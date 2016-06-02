Bruma confirms Inter talks

PSV defender Jeffrey Bruma has confirmed he has held talks with Inter to discuss a potential transfer ahead of next season, but is adamant he has yet to make a decision about his future.

The Netherlands international impressed with a string of fine performances in 2015-16 and his displays have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

The former Chelsea centre-back has been heavily linked with Inter and Wolfsburg in recent weeks and he has already sat down with the Serie A side.

"The talks with Inter were about their plans with me and how coach Roberto Mancini feels about me," Bruma told AD.

"And I obviously had a few questions as well. You always sound each other out a bit to find out each other's plans.

"I would like to ask [Lazio defender] Stefan de Vrij about his time in Italy. Unfortunately, he is not with the national team at the moment [due to injury].

"But the Premier League would be nice as well. I have obviously already played there before. I also have a good feeling about the Bundesliga following my time with Hamburg. I like all four major leagues.

"But I do not rule out staying with PSV. It would not be a punishment to stay with PSV. I will not make a decision so long as I am still having some doubts. I have a lot of things to take into consideration. PSV would understand it if I leave, but nothing has been decided yet."

Bruma, 24, has a contract with PSV until June 2018.