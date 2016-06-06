Trending

Bruno Alves completes Cagliari move

Bruno Alves has signed a two-year deal with Cagliari after leaving Fenerbahce at the end of his contract.

"Bruno Alves has signed a contract to tie him to Cagliari until June 30, 2018," a club statement released on Monday confirmed.

"The Rossoblu have ensured the presence on the pitch of a real warrior, who is used to facing the toughest strikers in the world and will asset great aggressiveness, personality, technique, and boundless physical power."

Alves has won league titles with Porto, Zenit and Fenerbahce during an impressive European career.

The centre-back, who was sent off in Portugal's friendly defeat to England last Thursday for a high challenge on Harry Kane, is part of Fernando Santos's squad for the Euro 2016 finals.