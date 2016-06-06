Bruno Alves completes Cagliari move

Cagliari have announced the signing of Portugal defender Bruno Alves on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old has agreed to move to Serie A on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract with Fenerbahce.

"Bruno Alves has signed a contract to tie him to Cagliari until June 30, 2018," a club statement released on Monday confirmed.

"The Rossoblu have ensured the presence on the pitch of a real warrior, who is used to facing the toughest strikers in the world and will asset great aggressiveness, personality, technique, and boundless physical power."

Tifosi rossoblù, ora tocca a voi dare il benvenuto al nostro top player con l'hashtag June 6, 2016

Alves has won league titles with Porto, Zenit and Fenerbahce during an impressive European career.

The centre-back, who was sent off in Portugal's friendly defeat to England last Thursday for a high challenge on Harry Kane, is part of Fernando Santos's squad for the Euro 2016 finals.