Manchester United move step closer to signing midfield star
By Greg Lea
Manchester United have moved a step closer to landing Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to the Daily Express.
Tottenham and Liverpool were previously linked with the Portuguese but both clubs have decided against pursuing a deal.
That leaves the path clear for United to complete the signing of a player who scored 31 goals in all competitions last season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen in midfield this summer, with Paul Pogba's future still unresolved.
And the Norwegian has identified Fernandes, who is valued at around £62m, as his principal target in that position.
