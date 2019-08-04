Manchester United or Tottenham? Bruno Fernandes has made his decision

Bruno Fernandes has decided he wants to join Tottenham over Manchester United, report the Daily Mail.

United have been linked with the Portugal international for most of the summer, but Spurs joined the race last week as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add another midfielder to his squad.

And the north Londoners appear to have won the race for his signature, with Fernandes having told Sporting CP that he wishes to join Tottenham.

The Red Devils value the 24-year-old at around £35m and have not yet come close to meeting Sporting's valuation of £64m.

Spurs are also short of the Portuguese side's asking price, but Fernandes has asked the club not to stand in his way as he seeks to seal a move to Tottenham before the English transfer window closes on Thursday.

Fernandes scored 31 goals in all competitions for Sporting last term.

