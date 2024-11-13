Bruno Fernandes sends candid message to recently returned Manchester United star

Bruno Fernandes sent a message of support to one of his fellow Manchester United teammates after he made a long-awaited return from injury.

The Red Devils are soon to welcome back a whole host of new players from injury with Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo all quickly stepping up their own recovery programmes.

New head coach Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - will begin work at Carrington over the next few weeks and will be buoyed by the news plenty of his Manchester United squad are nearing a return to full fitness.

Bruno Fernandes sends a message to Tyrell Malacia after his appearance for Manchester United's Under-21s

Bruno Fernandes shared his well wishes for Tyrell Malacia on social media (Image credit: instagram.com/brunofernandes8)

After 17 months out of action following double knee surgery, Tyrell Malacia played 45 minutes for Manchester United's Under-21s in their 4-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.

The Netherlands international sustained the injury during a UEFA Nations League game back in early 2023 and had to have two corrective proceedings to fix the issue in his home country.

Tyrell Malacia (Image credit: Alamy)

Club captain Bruno Fernandes, who recently celebrated 250 games for Manchester United, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening, as he celebrated Malacia's return to competitive action.

"Happy to see you back," wrote the Portugal international on social media. Malacia was replaced by fellow youngster Harry Amass at half-time, but look sharp and performed diligently across his short cameo in West Yorkshire.

As reported by The Athletic, Malacia's first surgery did not go to plan and he therefore had to then return to Holland to have another corrective procedure to remove further parts of cartilage that had been found in his knee.

Since then, news of his injury has been kept fairly low-key due to further conspiracy stories and FourFourTwo understands Manchester United were keen to keep the player out of the spotlight given some of the negative press around him.

In FourFourTwo's view, new head coach Amorim will be happy to have so many players back from injury, with the news he will perhaps switch the Red Devils system from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-3 upon his arrival in England.

Manchester United travel to Ipswich Town in Amorim's first game in charge after the international break, bidding to build on their most recent Premier League outing, a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.