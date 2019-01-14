Bruno Lage appointed permanent Benfica coach

Benfica have appointed Bruno Lage as their new head coach after impressing in his interim role, the club having failed to land Jose Mourinho.

The Primeira Liga giants had been without a permanent replacement for Rui Vitoria following his departure by mutual consent at the start of January.

Lage, who had been in charge of the club's second team since July, stepped up to fill the top job in a caretaker role.

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira openly expressed his desire to bring in Mourinho – sacked by Manchester United last month – saying he would do whatever it took.

But the former Porto, Real Madrid and Chelsea boss rejected their advances last week and Benfica have stuck with Lage, who won both matches in temporary charge.

"The first choice is the gentleman by my side," Vieira told reporters at Lage's presentation news conference.

"He identifies with this club, he knows what Benfica is all about and he knows our aims and objectives."

This is Lage's first job as head coach, after previously working as assistant manager to Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.