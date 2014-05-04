Brunt blasts West Brom after Arsenal defeat

Olivier Giroud's powerful 14th-minute header consigned Pepe Mel's side to another reverse in what has been a difficult campaign for the Midlands outfit.

Albion sit 16th in the table and, although it seems likely they will secure top-flight football for a fifth consecutive term, Brunt was scathing in his appraisal of how 2013-14 has turned out for the club.

"Even if we are safe we will be bitterly disappointed with a poor season," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"It has been a bit of a shambles on and off the field.

"If we do not learn from this season, we will not learn from anything."

West Brom have won only seven league games this season - giving them the joint-lowest tally of victories in the division together with relegated Cardiff City.