Buffon agent backs Paris Saint-Germain move

Gianluigi Buffon would be happy to join Paris Saint-Germain ahead of next season, his agent has suggested.

The 40-year-old is said to have received a two-year contract offer from the Ligue 1 champions after confirming he would leave Juventus at the end of 2017-18.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been linked with the goalkeeper, who confirmed he does not want to join another club in Serie A after spending 17 years with Juve.

However, his representative has hinted that a move to PSG would be the preferred option.

"We'd be happy if Gigi comes to Paris next season," Silvano Martina told Le Parisien.

There had been speculation Buffon would retire at the end of the campaign and the former Parma star revealed last week he has received non-playing offers from Juve and elsewhere.

"Until 15 days ago, it was clearly known that I wanted to stop playing," he told a news conference after confirming he would leave Juve. "However, since then, some proposals and exciting challenges have arrived, from off the pitch as well."