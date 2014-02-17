Buffon agent unsure on goalkeeper's future

The Juventus captain has been with the Italian champions since 2001 but is nearing the end of his existing deal.

With just over a year remaining on his contract, Silvano Martina explained that his client could choose to continue playing at Juventus, look elsewhere or retire from the game.

"Gigi is the captain of the national team, plays for a great club and is always decisive in matches," he told CalcioMercato.

"He has a contract with Juve and it's easy to associate his name with the Bianconeri.

"But at the moment, I can't say for certain what's going to happen. Maybe he'll retire, maybe he'll leave, maybe he'll stay.

"I just don't know what's going to happen at the moment."

Buffon has featured in all but two of Juve's Serie A games this season, playing his part in what is statistically the second best defence in the Italian top flight.