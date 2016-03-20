Buffon breaks Serie A record for minutes without conceding
Gianluigi Buffon has reached 930 minutes without conceding in Serie A - setting a new record in the division.
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has broken the record for minutes without conceding a goal in Serie A.
The 38-year-old reached 930 minutes without being beaten in Italy's top flight during Sunday's derby clash with Torino, moving him beyond the previous record set by Sebastiano Rossi of AC Milan in 1994.
Buffon surpassed Juve legend Dino Zoff's club record of 903 minutes when he kept a 10th successive clean sheet during the 1-0 win over Sassuolo on March 11.
LEGEND. March 20, 2016
Antonio Cassano was the last player to score past Buffon in Serie A, during Juve's 2-1 victory away to Sampdoria on January 10.
