Buffon breaks Serie A record for minutes without conceding

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has broken the record for minutes without conceding a goal in Serie A.

The 38-year-old reached 930 minutes without being beaten in Italy's top flight during Sunday's derby clash with Torino, moving him beyond the previous record set by Sebastiano Rossi of AC Milan in 1994.

Buffon surpassed Juve legend Dino Zoff's club record of 903 minutes when he kept a 10th successive clean sheet during the 1-0 win over Sassuolo on March 11.

Antonio Cassano was the last player to score past Buffon in Serie A, during Juve's 2-1 victory away to Sampdoria on January 10.