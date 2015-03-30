Buffon has studied England new boy Kane

Kane - who has 29 goals for Tottenham this season - made an impact on his England debut last Friday, scoring 79 seconds after coming off the bench in a 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Lithuania.

England boss Roy Hodgson confirmed on Monday that Kane will make his first international start alongside skipper Wayne Rooney in Turin on Tuesday.

"I think he really is the form player in English football at this time," Buffon said.

"As goalkeepers - and as a team - we have watched some footage of him and of course he's going to be a threat, just as Wayne Rooney will be.

"There are a number of players, particularly up top, for England. They've got a lot of strings to their bow going forward."