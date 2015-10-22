Buffon: It is great to beat Del Piero's record

Gianluigi Buffon was delighted to surpass Alessandro Del Piero's record for minutes played in a Juventus shirt in Wednesday's scoreless Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 37-year-old featured for the full 90 minutes at Juventus Stadium and has now spent 48,839 minutes between the sticks for the reigning Serie A champions.

"Undoubtedly it is a great feeling to beat Del Piero's record," Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

"But the most satisfying thing about football is sharing your victories as a squad, whether it is with your team-mates, the backroom staff, the fans of the club as a whole."

After winning their opening two Group D fixtures, Juventus dropped points for the first time against Gladbach, yet Buffon had few complaints over the outcome.

"I think it was a fair result even though, on balance, we deserved to win," he said.

"That said, we didn't make many clear-cut opportunities to score.

"We dominated the game territorially and we looked to attack far more than Borussia but in the end they deserved the point just as much as we did."