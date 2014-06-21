Buffon: Nothing has changed for Italy

Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon believes nothing has changed for his team after their surprise 1-0 loss to Costa Rica on Friday.

Bryan Ruiz's first-half header saw Costa Rica to their win in Recife, sending them into the knockout stages and eliminating England from the FIFA World Cup.

Buffon said the result changed nothing for Italy, who need a draw against Uruguay on Tuesday to seal a last-16 place.

"You get back on your feet by looking on the bright side, which is that even a draw wouldn't have changed anything, as we still needed a draw against Uruguay," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"In fact, even a victory would've left us needing a point to be absolutely sure.

"Costa Rica’s qualification was a shock for those who take some things for granted and think there are still weak teams in a World Cup.

"For several years now we have realised there’s no such thing as a Cinderella side in major tournaments."

Italy forward Antonio Cassano is "convinced" Cesare Prandelli's men will advance to the last 16 despite their loss.

"It was a strange game but the fundamental thing right now is to recover our energy and put in a great performance against Uruguay. I am convinced we can do it," he said.

"It was hot for Costa Rica too, so I doubt the problem was physical."