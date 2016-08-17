'Bull****!' - Reina fumes at Barcelona speculation

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has slammed speculation that he has offered his services to Barcelona.

Reports in Spain suggested the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich goalkeeper had contacted Luis Enrique's side to inform them of his availability if they opt to go ahead with the rumoured sale of shot stopper Claudio Bravo to Manchester City.

But Reina, 33, has furiously denied he had offered himself to Barca, describing such talk as "bull****" and "lies".

He wrote on Twitter: "Bull****! I have not offered myself to anyone. Enough lies.

"Always and forever Forza Napoli. Now let's get ready for Sunday. Clear?"

Cazzate!!non mi sono offerto a nessuna parte!! Basta di bujie... Sempre e comunque Forza Napoli!! Adesso prepariamoci per domenica! chiaro?August 16, 2016

Reina played in 37 Serie A matches for Napoli last season as they finished second to champions Juventus.

He started his career at Barca, who are reportedly close to selling Bravo to City as Pep Guardiola looks to replace incumbent keeper Joe Hart having left him out of his new side's first two matches this season.