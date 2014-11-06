Bullish Galloway: Bring on the next Neymar

Galloway, 19, was with the Young Socceroos last month when they failed to qualify for next year's Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand, a cruel blow for Paul Okon and his players.

The full-back will have a chance to put that disappointment behind him when he travels to China with the Under-23s for an invitational tournament involving the hosts, South Korea and Brazil between November 14 and 18.

Asked if it was a proud moment to be picked again to represent his country, Galloway said: "Yeah it is, definitely, especially with the Olyroos, playing up a couple of years as well.

"It's an honour to play for your country, it's going to be a fantastic tournament as well, especially the likes of Brazil."

"You never know, you could be playing with the next Neymar."

The Perth-born teenager could be more right than he knows when it comes to taking on a future superstar.

The most recent outing for Brazil's Under-23s saw them defeat the United States 3-0 in October, with 20-year-old Talisca, an emerging star at Benfica and already linked with Europe's biggest clubs, involved in that match.

"It'll be a great experience," he said.

(I'm) looking forward to this week's game and then I'll concentrate on that after," he added, referring to Victory's match away to the Newcastle Jets on Saturday.

The youngster was outstanding in Victory's 2-0 win at home to Wellington Phoenix on Monday and is a certain starter for the game at Hunter Stadium this weekend.

Given his importance to the first team, losing Galloway along with Jason Geria and Connor Pain to the Olyroos will present a major challenge to Victory coach Kevin Muscat later this month, when international commitments will also take Kosta Barbarouses (New Zealand), Daniel Georgievski (Macedonia) and Socceroo Mark Milligan away from the club.

Nevertheless, Galloway believes the side can cope with so many absentees, citing their win over the Phoenix as proof, having overcome Ernie Merrick's team despite missing a host of regulars through injury and suspension.

"It is tough, especially with a club like Victory," he said of the impact national team departures have on A-League clubs.

"We have so many internationals. That's a credit to the club, to have so many good young players and senior players coming through. It definitely takes its toll, but (with) our depth in the squad, we can make do with what we've got when they're away, we showed that on the weekend."