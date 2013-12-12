Bundesliga is the best league, says Ribery

Ribery - one of three players battling it out for the 2013 Ballon d'Or, awarded to world's best player of the year - has been blown away by the rate of development in Germany's top-flight in recent years.

Bayern, who are trying to defend their Champions League and Bundesliga crowns this term, face stern competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in domestic football.

And France winger Ribery, who joined the Bavarians from Marseille in 2007, was quoted as saying by Kicker: "The Bundesliga's level has developed incredibly in the past few years.

"The Bundesliga is undoubtedly one of the best leagues in the world and is perhaps even the very best.

"Just look at Eintracht Frankfurt's Europa League win over Bordeaux the other day. They are the number 16 (side) in the Bundesliga.

"This only shows that the Bundesliga teams are very strong compared to other leagues. The Bundesliga are the dominant league in Europe at the moment."