Bundesliga fixtures: Champions Bayern Munich start against Leverkusen

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will start the defence of their title with a home match against Bayer Leverkusen on August 18.

The first round of fixtures also sees Peter Bosz's Borussia Dortmund travel to Wolfsburg, who avoided relegation in last season's play-offs.

RB Leipzig, runners-up last time out, have a tricky opener away against Schalke, while Hoffenheim are at home to Werder Bremen.

The Bundesliga announced the full schedule for the 2017-18 season on Thursday.