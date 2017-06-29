Bundesliga fixtures: Champions Bayern Munich start against Leverkusen
Bayern Munich will open the new Bundesliga season with the visit of Bayer Leverkusen.
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will start the defence of their title with a home match against Bayer Leverkusen on August 18.
The first round of fixtures also sees Peter Bosz's Borussia Dortmund travel to Wolfsburg, who avoided relegation in last season's play-offs.
RB Leipzig, runners-up last time out, have a tricky opener away against Schalke, while Hoffenheim are at home to Werder Bremen.
The Bundesliga announced the full schedule for the 2017-18 season on Thursday.
