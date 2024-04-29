Arsenal targeting top LaLiga pair in statement summer moves: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Arsenal are reportedly targeting two top talents from LaLiga as the Gunners continue to strengthen their squad under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta before a game at Everton in December 2019.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly targeting two top LaLiga talents this summer as the Gunners look to continue their upward rise under Mikel Arteta.

Sunday's 3-2 win over Tottenham in the North London derby kept Arsenal in the race for this season's Premier League title, with the Gunners top of the table by a point but having played one more match than champions Manchester City.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.