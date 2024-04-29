Arsenal targeting top LaLiga pair in statement summer moves: report

Arsenal are reportedly targeting two top LaLiga talents this summer as the Gunners look to continue their upward rise under Mikel Arteta.

Sunday's 3-2 win over Tottenham in the North London derby kept Arsenal in the race for this season's Premier League title, with the Gunners top of the table by a point but having played one more match than champions Manchester City.

And plans for next season are already well underway behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium, with technical dirctor Edu Gaspar having already identified a number of potential new summer signings.

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Club against Granada in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Athletic Club attacker Nico Williams and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi are both reportedly wanted by Arsenal this summer.

Williams is just 21 years old, but has already been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe.

The winger, who can play on either flank but is more frequently used on the left, has a €55 million (£47m) release clause at Athletic.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit recently urged the Gunners to sign Nico, but tempting the winger away from San Mames – where he plays with brother Iñaki and has just helped the club to their first major trophy in 30 years – could prove tricky.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zubimendi's case is similar, with the 25-year-old Basque happy at Real Sociedad and having previously rejected the chance to leave the San Sebastian side.

The defensive midfielder has also attracted interest from Barcelona in recent times, but has played down talk of a possible move away from Real Sociedad.

"They are just rumours, I am happy at Real Sociedad, it is like my home," he said earlier this month.

"I cannot say that I will play my entire career at Real Sociedad, perhaps the club won't want me to continue in the future, but I do not concern myself with these rumours."

If Arsenal can persuade the two to join, the Gunners will likely need to sell players in order to fund the deals, with Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah among those who could be on their way out of the Emirates this summer.

More Arsenal stories

There could be a lot of flux in north London this summer. One star is set for a £60m depature, an attacking duo is being lined up and a defensive rock may well be added.

Could Victor Osimhen be on the move, too?

Meanwhile, former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has shared what motivated Thierry Henry to complete the 2003/04 season unbeaten.