Harry Kane was Real Madrid target, but move was blocked by key person ahead of Bayern Munich transfer: report

Harry Kane was reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid ahead of his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich last summer, with a switch to Los Blancos vetoed by a key person at the Spanish side.
Kane was linked with a number of Europe's elite clubs before swapping north London for Bavaria, with Real Madrid among those after their star striker Karim Benzema surprisingly left for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.
Madrid did end up signing an England player, but Los Blancos opted for youth in the end as they recruited midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.
According to Relevo, Kane was put forward by coach Carlo Ancelotti as a replacement for Benzema and the former Spurs striker was discussed in a board meeting to finalise the club's plans in the transfer market.
But president Florentino Perez is said to have vetoed a move, preferring instead to wait for Madrid's long-time target Kylian Mbappe.
Perez is said to have told Ancelotti that the club would not be signing another number 9, insisting he would rather head into the season without a specialist in that position.
As it turned out, Madrid brought in Joselu as cover, but Los Blancos have still not replaced Benzema. Mbappe will be expected to join from Paris Saint-Germain, though.
In the meantime, the Spanish side come up against Kane and Bayern in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night.
